15-year-old East Texan builds treehouse and playground for her younger brother

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Hope Nimitz was enjoying her time at Rusk High School until the coronavirus pandemic hit. As she started to adjust to online classes she noticed her 8-year-old brother Nate was bored. With no local playgrounds in the area open because of the COVID-19, she decided to build one just for him.

Early on in the process, Hope told Nate she was building him a treehouse. The playground was a total shock.

“That was crazy she didn’t tell me that she was going to make a playground. So I was really happy when that came up that was part of the surprise part,” said Nate.

“The main point was not all about building for me, just about being a blessing to people so, in this case it was Nate,” says Hope.

Their father, Adam Nimitz, has been teaching at Rusk High School for over 20 years. So helping hope was second nature for him. He cherished the time they spent together during construction.

“Sometimes I’d give her a chore to do we’d spend some time. I’d go off and go do my own thing and come back and be done , but there was a lot of time we spent with each other. Time we may not have spent otherwise,” says Adam.

“If you ever want to do something big just keep going you can definitely do it if I did this, I never dreamed I could do this,” says Hope.



“That’s really what makes me most proud as a father. Not that she’s some construction phenom, but that she has a heart for her brother and her family,” says Adam.