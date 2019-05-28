15 TJC retirees honored at reception

Tyler Junior College holds reception for 15 retiring employees.
Collectively, they have totaled 395 years of service.
“We talk a lot about our beautiful campus and buildings, but what really makes this place special is the people who work here,” said TJC Chancellor and CEO Dr. Mike Metke
Retirees are:
• Jan Adams, 24 years, curriculum and compliance assessment specialist
• Gloria Brooks, 43 years, English professor
• Cheryl Dodson, 13 years, biology laboratory specialist
• Diane Garrett, 42 years, administrative assistant for information technology
• Tamara Haynes, 14 years, visual communications professor
• Herbert Hayter, 5 years, campus police lieutenant
• Daisy LaRue, 18 years, international student admissions coordinator and admissions recruiter
• Dr. Kenneth Murphy, 16 years, dean of the School of Engineering, Mathematics and Sciences
• Rhey Nolan, 42 years, economics/government professor
• Frank Rucker, 48 years, economics professor
• Mary Scarborough, 22 years, business professor
• Carl Shotts, 25 years, director of information security
• Fran Starnes, 33 years, executive administrative assistant for the vice president for financial and administrative affairs and CFO
• Katherine Willingham, 17 years, computer information systems professor
• Sue Willis, 33 years, testing center manager