15 TJC retirees honored at reception

Local News

Tyler Junior College holds reception for 15 retiring employees.

Collectively, they have totaled 395 years of service.

“We talk a lot about our beautiful campus and buildings, but what really makes this place special is the people who work here,” said TJC Chancellor and CEO Dr. Mike Metke

Retirees are:

• Jan Adams, 24 years, curriculum and compliance assessment specialist

• Gloria Brooks, 43 years, English professor

• Cheryl Dodson, 13 years, biology laboratory specialist

• Diane Garrett, 42 years, administrative assistant for information technology

• Tamara Haynes, 14 years, visual communications professor

• Herbert Hayter, 5 years, campus police lieutenant

• Daisy LaRue, 18 years, international student admissions coordinator and admissions recruiter

• Dr. Kenneth Murphy, 16 years, dean of the School of Engineering, Mathematics and Sciences

• Rhey Nolan, 42 years, economics/government professor

• Frank Rucker, 48 years, economics professor

• Mary Scarborough, 22 years, business professor

• Carl Shotts, 25 years, director of information security

• Fran Starnes, 33 years, executive administrative assistant for the vice president for financial and administrative affairs and CFO

• Katherine Willingham, 17 years, computer information systems professor

• Sue Willis, 33 years, testing center manager

