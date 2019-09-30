11 Smith County fire departments propose a sales tax increase

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 is inviting asking residents to consider approving a sales tax increase to pay for additional firefighters.

ESD-2 is made of up 11 fire departments, most of which are staffed with volunteers. The departments cover more than 712 square miles and protect more than 92,000 residents.

Citizens are encouraged to participate in a series of town hall meetings to discuss the potential of a higher sales tax. The first of those meetings will be held Thursday, October 3 at Bullard Fire Station #1, 213 S. Houston St.

Currently, the Smith County sales tax is at 0.5 percent and the ESD-2 Board of Commissioners is asking voters to approve an increase of up to 1.5 percent.

While Texas currently collects a sales tax of 6.25 percent, local jurisdictions can collect up to two percent with voter approval.

Bullard, Troup, and Arp already have a maximum 8.25 sales tax, making the proposed sales tax ineffective.

The proposed sales tax would have no effect on a homeowner’s property tax bill.

The sales tax will reduce the ESD’s reliance on property taxes to fund operations keep property taxes down, according to the Smith County ESD2.

Below is the schedule for the town hall meetings where public input can be heard.

“We invite residents to the Town Hall meetings to learn more about the challenges our 11 departments face and about our plans to address them,” said ESD-2 Board Pres. Randy Melton.

All 11 fire chiefs in the volunteer fire departments in the district have endorsed the plan.

Voting for the proposed sales tax increase is on November 5.