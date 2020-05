LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Piney Woods Wine Festival held in Lindale has been rescheduled for the fall.

The event originally held in the summer will now be held on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7.

The event features wineries from East Texas, live music, arts, crafts, and food vendors.

Entry into the event is free. Tickets are $10 to enter the wine garden, $1.00 per tasting, and $5.00 for each glass of wine.

For more information visit the City of Lindale website.