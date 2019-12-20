10-year-old Lindale ISD student killed in rollover wreck after not wearing a seatbelt

UPDATE (11:00 A.M.) – Lindale ISD has confirmed that the boy who was killed in a car accident on Thursday afternoon was a fifth-grader at E.J. Moss Intermediate School.

His name has still not been released.

The district said that counselors would be made available to students and staff to help cope with the tragedy.

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – A 10-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon in a car wreck where he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS Trooper Jean Dark.

The crash occurred on FM16 three miles west of Lindale just before 4 p.m.

According to the preliminary report, 40-year-old Sanjanan Hernandez was driving too fast around a curve when control was lost, the car overturned and then collided with a fence.

Neither Hernandez or the child were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Johnson.

Hernandez was transported to UT Health in Tyler in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation.