1 woman killed, 2 minors injured in Athens car crash

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – 1 woman is dead and two children were injured in a two-car accident on Saturday afternoon, according to DPS officials.

The crash occurred at the intersection of SH 19 and FM 2752, three miles north of Athens around 4:20 p.m.

Bryan Denham, 57 of Canton, was driving his Dodge Dakota southbound on SH 19 when he entered a left turn lane. He failed to give the right of way to an oncoming vehcile and there was a collision as he turned.

Denham was struck by 17-year-old Donovan Trahan of Eustace, who was driving his Ford Fiesta. 62-year-old Lillian Lucile Gayton was a passenger in the Fiesta and was killed in the crash.

An 8-year-old male passenger was injured in the crash and was taken to the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. Trahan and Denman were taken to Ut Health in Athens in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.