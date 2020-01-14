1 person extracted from vehicle after rollover crash on HWY 31

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 1 person has been sent to the hospital after being extracted from their vehicle following a rollover wreck on HWY 31 outside of Tyler.

According to Smith County PIO Larry Christian, the wreck was called in at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of HWY East and CR 21, just a few miles outside the Tyler city limits.

The victim’s condition is unknown and they have been taken to a local hospital.

Jackson Heights Volunteer Fire Department is responding as well as Smith County deputies.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.