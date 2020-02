PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – One North Texas woman is dead after being hit by a car early Thursday morning, according to the Pittsburg police department.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Dani Burk of Denison, Texas. She was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet pickup driven by Danny Davenport at 2:36 a.m.

The crash occurred in the 2400 block of N. Greer Blvd and it remains under investigation.