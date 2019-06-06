1 man dead, 1 injured in head-on collision near Arp on HWY 135

by: Patrick Cunningham

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a wreck on HWY 135 early yesterday morning in Arp.

The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

James Roy Sifford, 54, of Arp was killed in a head-on collision after he was struck by William Gamage, 27, of Troup.

Investigators say that Gamage crossed the center-line while coming around a curve and collided with Sifford.

Sifford was pronounced dead at the scene and Gamage was transported to UT-Health Tyler in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation. 

