1 man dead, 1 injured in head-on collision near Arp on HWY 135

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a wreck on HWY 135 early yesterday morning in Arp.
The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
James Roy Sifford, 54, of Arp was killed in a head-on collision after he was struck by William Gamage, 27, of Troup.
Investigators say that Gamage crossed the center-line while coming around a curve and collided with Sifford.
Sifford was pronounced dead at the scene and Gamage was transported to UT-Health Tyler in serious condition.
The crash remains under investigation.