HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – One male was injured Wednesday morning after being struck by lightning, according to a report by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

The strike occurred just before 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Henderson Country Club.

The identity of the victim has not been released. He has been taken to a local hospital but his condition is unknown.

Details are limited and KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.