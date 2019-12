TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 1 woman is being taken to a local hospital after a rollover accident on Loop 323 in Tyler, according to local police and fire officials.

Traffic has been shut down to one lane heading eastbound. The wreck occurred at Jalapeno Tree, next door to KETK News.

It is unknown what the extent of the woman’s injuries are. Her identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update you as more information becomes available.