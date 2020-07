WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead following a single vehicle wreck on Friday.

Around 8:45 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM 852 just southeast of Winnsboro.

Preliminary reports indicated that a Nissan Versa, driven by Judith Hughes, 76 of Winnsboro, was traveling southeast when she left the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a tree.

Hughes was unrestrained and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.