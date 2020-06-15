1 dead after overnight rollover wreck on I-20, driver ejected after not wearing seatbelt

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 1 person is dead after a wreck on Interstate 20 late Sunday night, according to Texas DPS.

A 2004 Lincoln Navigator was traveling west on I-20 and tried to get off at the exit for HWY 31. The driver couldn’t navigate the exit and ran off to the left, rolling over several times.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. The person was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Bryan. The crash remains under investigation.

The victim’s name will not be released by officials until the next of kin can be notified.