1 dead, 3 injured in Gregg County rollover crash

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and three have been transported to local hospitals after crashing and rolling.

At 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a crash on I-20 eastbound, almost three miles west of Kilgore.

Preliminary results revealed that the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling east at unsafe speeds on a wet road. The car hydroplaned and left the roadway into the grass between the 583 entrance ramp and I-20. The car hit a tree, then proceeded to roll.

The driver was identified as Hesler Alberto Quintanilla-Rodriguez, 20, of Baton Rouge. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Jose Nahum Santamaria-Quintanilla, 27, of Baton Rouge.

Two more passengers were unrestrained and transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

They were identified as Heydy Morales, 29, of Baton Rouge and a 10-year-old male.

The crash remains under investigation.