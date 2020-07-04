1 dead, 2 injured in Harrison County wreck

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and two others injured following a Friday evening wreck.

At 6:45 p.m., troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM 726, approximately five miles northwest of the Harleton.

Preliminary reports indicated that a Dodge Durango driven by David Lovewell, 31, of Longview was traveling west and entered a sharp turn at an unsafe speed.

Lovewell drove into a ditch where he struck a culvert and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, Rachel Lovewell, 28, of Longview was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepard in serious condition.

A 15-year-old passenger was transported to the same hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation as seatbelts were not seen to be used.

