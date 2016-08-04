1 American dead, 5 injured in London stabbing

A 60-year-old American woman was killed and five other people were injured following a Wednesday night knife attack in London.
 
London officials say a 19-year-old Norwegian man of Somali origin was arrested following the stabbing in Russell Square. Police say he emigrated to the UK in 2002. They are holding him in a London hospital for evaluation.
 
Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley told Fox News, “the investigation points to this tragic incident as having been triggered by mental-health issues.”
 
No evidence of radical terrorism has been found, but they are not ready to rule out the possibility.
 
Two of those injured remain hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Three others were treated and released.
 
KETK will continue to update information as it becomes available.

