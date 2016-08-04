1 American dead, 5 injured in London stabbing

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The Tyler City Council approved an $8,496,838.25 contract with Reynolds & Kay Ltd. for capital improvements to Cambridge Road from Broadway Ave. to Jeff Davis Drive.

The project includes the expansion of existing pavement width, with the addition of curb, gutter and sidewalks as well as a new underground storm drain system and the installation of a 12-inch water line and other miscellaneous water and sewer system improvements.