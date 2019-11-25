1 adult, teenager killed in rollover 3-car wreck down in Deep East Texas

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – One man and a teenager were killed in a three-car wreck in a Deep East Texas early Saturday evening, according to Trooper David Henry with the DPS. The crash was just four miles east of Livingston.

On U.S. HWY 190 around 6 p.m., a Dodge pickup driven by 18-year-old Jay Myers crossed over the center line and struck a Nissan SUV, then spun back and struck a Ford SUV waiting at a stop sign.

The driver and a passenger were ejected from the vehicle after rolling over. 36-year-old Lional Kenebrew of Newton and a 13-year-old passenger, whose name was not released, were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers in the car were taken to various hospitals for treatment.

28-year-old Zachary Riley from Livingston was identified as the driver of the Ford SUV. He and three other passengers were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.