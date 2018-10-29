"Stuff A Bus Drive" at Pine Tree ISD Video

TYLER,Texas (KETK) - Pine Tree ISD’s health science practicum program is holding a district wide Stuff-a-Bus food drive competition through Nov. 2.

According to our newspaper partners, Longview News Journal , all of the district’s campuses will compete against one another for the most donated items, which will be given to the Longview Dream Center. The campus that collects the most listed items will receive a prize.

The schools are accepting: peanut butter, jelly, tuna, chili, canned chicken, soup, pancake and cornbread mixes, syrup, crackers, cooking oil, dried beans, instant potatoes, sugar, tea, Kool-Aid packets, flour, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, cereals, oatmeal and dry pastas.

The Longview Dream Center, at 803 Gilmer Road, also provides free clothing, computer training and other services to the community.

Parents and community members also can bring donations to any of the Pine Tree ISD campuses. For information about the food drive, contact Volunteer Coordinator Donna Pruitt at (903) 295-5163