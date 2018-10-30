"If I had known, I would have reported him"; Brother of school threats suspect said he was unaware

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (LNJ) - The brother of a man arrested Friday on a charge of terroristic threat against Kilgore and Longview high schools said he thinks his brother was playing a prank and would have reported him to authorities had he known.

“It was definitely a prank,” Jason Nelson, 21, said about his brother David Alexander Nelson, 19, Monday afternoon at their parents’ home in Elderville. “He does not own any firearms.”

According to our newspaper partners, the Longview News Journal, Jason Nelson, who lives in Tatum and is housesitting his parents’ home with his wife, Semaj, while they are on vacation, said he would have “done whatever I could do” to prevent his brother from committing the prank.

“If I had known, I would have reported him” to police.

Kilgore police arrested Nelson at 8:31 p.m. Friday at the police station after an investigation in which they worked with Longview police and other law enforcement agencies. Nelson remained in Gregg County Jail on Monday on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The threats that led to Nelson’s arrest were made on the messaging app Snapchat beginning this past Wednesday against Kilgore High School. Nelson confessed to creating the posts as a prank, Kilgore police said in a written statement Monday.

Nelson’s mother, Angel Nelson, said in a phone conversation Monday afternoon that police called her as she was headed home from work Friday before she started her vacation and were already at her house when she showed up. She said police officers told her they wanted to take her son to the police station for questioning.

Jason Nelson said he found out about his brother after his mother called him.

“Honestly, I did not believe it was true,” he said.

David Nelson’s sister-in-law, Semaj, spoke of her brother-in-law Monday.

“He was always a person who made you laugh. He was not a bad person. He just made a bad decision,” she said.