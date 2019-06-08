'Hit the Bricks' kicks off summer in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Tyler introduces 'Hit the Bricks' held on the second Saturday of every month.

Family fun, entertainment, food, and art are just a few things that will fill downtown.

Full Schedule:

7am-5pm : Cafe 1948 will have some specialty drink releases and live music

8am-12 noon: Rose City Farmer’s Market

9-11am: Saturday Morning Cars & Tacos at ETX Brewing Co.

10am-4pm: Hazie Sue Vintage Clothing Truck will be at 903 Handmade

10am-5pm: Craft and Trade Show Summer event at The Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum.

10am-5pm: Opening of the exhibit “Expedition Egypt” at Discovery Science Place. Explore the tomb of an unknown Pharaoh, learn how ancient Egyptians mummified their revered leaders, and discover how ancient Egyptian society influences pop culture still today.

10am-5pm: Treasure Hunt at Ye Olde City Antique Mall - find gift certificates hidden around the store.

11am-2pm: Summer Kick-Off 2019: Texas Ice Cream Festival on the square

12 noon-4pm: Opening of the newest temporary exhibit at the Smith County Historical Society. The exhibit will feature art from local artist A.C. Gentry Jr. They will serve cookies, sweets, and drinks.

12 noon-6pm: East Texas Wine Tour: Get on the shuttle bus at ETX Brewing Co. The shuttle leaves at 12 noon sharp and will travel to several wineries and shops in the region. Tours fill up fast, so reserve your spot early.

2pm-10pm: Liberal Art & Music Festival hosted by Heart of Tyler. Enjoy local art music and food trucks located in the Spring Avenue Plaza, 115 N. Spring Ave.

2pm-12 midnight: Mission 22 PTSD Awareness event at ETX Brewing Co. Enjoy a special beer release, food specials, silent auction, live music, and more.

2-4pm: Makerspace: Make Nebula a Jar at the Tyler Public Library

4-7pm: 110@110 at Gallery Main Street; Celebrate 10 years of this annual fundraiser and take home a unique piece of art.

7-10pm : Opening of a new art exhibit, 4 Show, at Martin Walker P.C.; free admission; complimentary refreshements