'Hit the Bricks' kicks off summer in downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Tyler introduces 'Hit the Bricks' held on the second Saturday of every month.
Family fun, entertainment, food, and art are just a few things that will fill downtown.
Full Schedule:
- 7am-5pm: Cafe 1948 will have some specialty drink releases and live music
8am-12 noon: Rose City Farmer’s Market
9-11am: Saturday Morning Cars & Tacos at ETX Brewing Co.
10am-4pm: Hazie Sue Vintage Clothing Truck will be at 903 Handmade
10am-5pm: Craft and Trade Show Summer event at The Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum.
10am-5pm: Opening of the exhibit “Expedition Egypt” at Discovery Science Place. Explore the tomb of an unknown Pharaoh, learn how ancient Egyptians mummified their revered leaders, and discover how ancient Egyptian society influences pop culture still today.
10am-5pm: Treasure Hunt at Ye Olde City Antique Mall - find gift certificates hidden around the store.
11am-2pm: Summer Kick-Off 2019: Texas Ice Cream Festival on the square
12 noon-4pm: Opening of the newest temporary exhibit at the Smith County Historical Society. The exhibit will feature art from local artist A.C. Gentry Jr. They will serve cookies, sweets, and drinks.
12 noon-6pm: East Texas Wine Tour: Get on the shuttle bus at ETX Brewing Co. The shuttle leaves at 12 noon sharp and will travel to several wineries and shops in the region. Tours fill up fast, so reserve your spot early.
2pm-10pm: Liberal Art & Music Festival hosted by Heart of Tyler. Enjoy local art music and food trucks located in the Spring Avenue Plaza, 115 N. Spring Ave.
2pm-12 midnight: Mission 22 PTSD Awareness event at ETX Brewing Co. Enjoy a special beer release, food specials, silent auction, live music, and more.
2-4pm: Makerspace: Make Nebula a Jar at the Tyler Public Library
4-7pm: 110@110 at Gallery Main Street; Celebrate 10 years of this annual fundraiser and take home a unique piece of art.
- 7-10pm: Opening of a new art exhibit, 4 Show, at Martin Walker P.C.; free admission; complimentary refreshements
Anytime: The self-guided walking tour of the Half Mile of History is an outdoor, half-mile loop around the square that commemorates significant people, places, or events in Tyler. A digital brochure for the self-guided tour is at ow.ly/s8iD30czlpb.
Live Entertainment:
9am-12 noon: Live music by Justin Freeman. No cover and all ages are welcome.
2pm-12 midnight: Mission 22 PTSD Awareness Event at ETX Brewing Co. No cover and all ages are welcome.
9pm-1am: Live music at The Garage Bar - No one under 21 after 8pm. There is a cover charge at the door.
9pm-1am: Live music at Rick’s on the Square. 21 and older only after 9pm. There is a cover charge at the door.
Businesses:
903 Handmade, located at 253 S. Broadway, has unique handmade collections from quality artisans - locals, artists from around Texas, and craftspeople from around the country.
Artfix Cultured Studios offers a place to view and purchase items from a variety of local artists as well as take art classes.
Backbone Hair + Beauty, located at 235 S. Broadway, is open 9am-5pm. Get a stylish new hairdo along with experiencing a downtown jibe in this hip new hair salon. They also sell a line of cool t-shirts and hair products.
Moss: Where Flowers are Fair features local and fairly traded fresh flowers, plantings, locally-made apothecaries, and vintage finds.
Ridiculously Good Branding and Thread Co. offers a design studio and retail store specializing in branding, print materials, and social media. Their shirts are printed in-house using eco-friendly inks on fair trade shirts with a lot of love. There is always something new and cool to see here.
The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store, located at 723 N. Broadway, offers the bargain hunter tons of gently used stuff plus a load of bargains. They feature everything from furniture to clothing and kitchen gadgets to electronics.
Ye Olde City Antique Mall, 302 E. Locust St., offers great treasures, antiques, and a world of memories.
- For lunch and dinner sink your teeth into one of the local Downtown eateries. These are open on Saturdays:
Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant, located at 113 E. Erwin St., is open 12 noon-10pm.
Jack Ryan’s Steak & Chophouse, located at 102 N. College Ave., is open 5-10pm.
Cafe 1948, located at 110 N. College (in the lobby of the Plaza Tower), is open 7am-5pm
Black Pearl, located at 106 W. Erwin St., is open 4pm-12 midnight.
The Foundry Coffee House, located at 202 S. Broadway, is open at 7am-11pm.
Garage Bar, located at 418 E. Erwin St., is open 4pm-1am.
Mi Mexico Lindo, located at 405 W. Front St., is open 6am-10pm.
The Porch at ETX Brewery, located at 221 S. Broadway, is open 7:30am-12 midnight. It is pet-friendly outside on the patio.
Rhea’s Hot Links, located at 204 S. Fannin Ave., is open Saturdays 9am-5:30pm.
Rick’s on the Square, located at 104 W. Erwin St., is open 4pm-1am.
SportsZone, located at 115 E. Erwin St., is open at 4pm-1am.
Strada Caffè, located at 302 E. Front St., is open 8am-10pm.
Taqueria El Lugar, located at 111 W. Ferguson, is open 10am-8pm. They will be serving free beer and a special on #7.
Tapatio’s, located at 614 E. Valentine St., is open 6am-10pm
Hit the Bricks is held rain or shine. For more information, visit visittyler.com/HitTheBricks or on Facebook.