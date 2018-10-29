'Celebration of Citizenship' naturalization ceremony set Thursday in Harrison County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARSHALL, Texas (LNJ) - A day of celebration is on tap Thursday as Marshall’s federal court hosts the first naturalization ceremony in the town in about two decades.

“I’ve had people tell me that if you put it in the context of a medical doctor, it’s like a new baby being born,” Rodney Gilstrap, Marshall U.S. District Court judge and chief judge of the Eastern District of Texas, said about the ceremony.

“Everybody’s happy; everybody’s excited,” he said. “In the court of law, there are winners and there are losers. This is one of those rare opportunities where there are no losers.”

According to our newspaper partners, the Longview News Journal, the ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. in Gilstrap’s courtroom in the Sam B. Hall Jr. Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 100 E. Houston St.

“It’s a public event,” Gilstrap said. “I’m anticipating each applicant will have family and friends with them, so we should have standing-room only.”

About 40 people are expected to become U.S. citizens. Gilstrap, who has done several naturalization ceremonies in Tyler, said he considers it an honor to be able to bring such a ceremony to Marshall.

“It’s been probably at least 20 years since one has been done in Marshall,” the judge said. “Quite honestly, they typically do them either in Plano or Tyler because the regional office for the immigration service is in Dallas, and it’s a little further to come to Marshall, but I asked them to come to Marshall to do one here.

“I think it’s good for our community to be the host to an important, civic ceremony like this where new citizens are minted, if you will, here in our community,” Gilstrap said.

Although he doesn’t know where the soon-to-be citizens are from, the judge estimates it’ll be a representation of about a dozen countries.