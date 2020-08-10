Local leaders stress importance of census with deadline looming

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Census Bureau announced last week that the 2020 census will end its count on September 31st.

The countdown is on. According to Jarome Garza, U.S. Census Bureau Assistant Regional Manager, this week census workers are going door to door, encouraging households who have not yet filled out the census to register.

“It’s 10 easy questions we’re asking,” said Garza.

He added that confidentiality remains a top priority.

“We don’t ask for social security, we don’t ask for financial information, and we do not ask if you are a U.S, citizen or not. ” Jarome Garza, U.S. Census Bureau Assistant Regional Manager

The census affects billions of dollars of federal funding and political representation, leaving an immense impact locally.

“Is it important that you have a firehouse near you. Is it important that an elementary school be near your home? Is it important that there be a clinic or a hospital close to you if needed. If you answered yes to anyone of those three questions than my goodness please fill out the census,” said Garza.

According to Tyler City Councilman, Bob Westbrook, “This is an immediate impact for federal dollars that impact our daily lives here in East Texas.”

He added that grassroots efforts are in place to get East Texans to register, stressing that every count matters.

The city will host a “kick-off” event on September 3rd with support from local elected officials as well as key business leaders to encourage and help residents get counted.