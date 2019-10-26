Local Knights of Columbus give away coats to kids in need

FLINT, Texas (KETK) – With cooler temperatures will come the need to bundle up.

And a local group is helping to make sure that East Texas youngsters have the coats they’ll need to keep warm.

The Knights of Columbus council at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint gave away 65 winter coats to local children in need. Funds for the coats came from the parish’s Oktoberfest event earlier this month.

“We are continually doing charitable outreach with community support, Oktoberfest, car shows, and other fundraising events,” said Terry Slayton, a member of the Knights.

The national Knights of Columbus organization has given away more than 300,000 coats since 2009.