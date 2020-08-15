Local East Texas business stocking up teachers on supplies for the school year

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Teachers across East Texas are scrambling for school supplies, with many districts already opened or on the verge of reopening in our area, one business in Longview, Sleep First, is ready to help.

The company says they were motivated to give back because of the struggle teachers are currently enduring by trying to adapt to COVID-19.East Texas business stocking up teachers on supplies for the school year.

“We home schooled our kids like most people did at the end of last year and that just reemphasized the need for this and how much we wanted to support them and how eager we are to send our kids back to them,” says Sleep First owner, Ryan Vinson.

Teachers from all over the area are coming to Longview to take advantage of the program picking up supplies of paper, tissues and pens. Some even driving over an hour to stock their classrooms.