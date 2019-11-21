LIVING WITHOUT A STOMACH: Woman takes extreme step to avoid cancer

WOODLAND, Washington (KGW) – Not a day goes by that Emily LeFrancq doesn’t think about her late dad. She’ll tell you he meant the world to her.

So when he suddenly started acting differently, Emily and her family knew something was wrong, and boy were they right.

Emily’s dad was diagnosed with brain cancer. He died in spring of this year.

“He battled for five years and fought so hard and he lived a great life,” said Emily.

But as if the brain cancer fight wasn’t tough enough, Emily says tests revealed her dad had a mutation in his CDH1 gene. The gene mutation put him at risk for stomach cancer as well, but because his brain cancer was so advanced there was nothing to do.

Emily, however, wasted no time getting herself tested for the gene mutation that can be passed down within a family. Sure enough, she too carried the CDH1 gene mutation.

“Right now, they think if you have the gene you have up to an 80% chance of getting stomach cancer,” she said.

Emily wanted nothing to do with that, so she took matters into her own hands.

“I was going to get my stomach removed no matter what.”

That’s right. Emily made the decision to remove her stomach. Research led her to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and Dr. Jeremy Davis, a surgical oncologist.

“Once you’ve developed stomach cancer, the likelihood of surviving it five years down the road is pretty low,” said Dr. Davis.

With that in mind, Dr. Davis and his team got to work. During an hours-long procedure last December, they removed Emily’s stomach and connected her esophagus to her small intestine.

After her stomach was removed, doctors did, in fact, find cancer.

“From what I’ve heard and things they told me,” she said, “it’s such a fast moving cancer and mine was already growing.”

Emily, with her husband at her side, knows there will be tough days ahead.

“I just hope that people can look at me and say if she can do it, I can do it too.”

There have been some major adjustments to her diet. Because she no longer has a holding space for food, she can only eat small portions and she needs to stay away from too much sugar.