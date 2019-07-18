Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Special Reports
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Top Stories
Lufkin PD recovers card skimmers from 2 business locations
Top Stories
LIVE NOW: TISD educators address confusion around Head Start at forum
SPECIAL REPORT: Why can’t we look away?
American warship destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz
Jacksonville’s Buckner Park pool closed for repairs
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Mosquito Meter
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever
NFL
Houston Texans
Silver Star Nation
MLB
Texas Rangers
NBA
Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs
College
Racing
Golf
Top Stories
Morgan, Creamer tied for lead in LPGA Tour team event
Top Stories
Boone ejected, directs profane rant at rookie umpire
The usual crowd support saw an unusual score for Woods
Harper, Hoskins rally Phillies past Dodgers with 4-run 7th
Chris Sale snaps Fenway losing streak, beats Blue Jays 5-0
Community
East Texas Live
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
KETK Gives Back
Veterans Voices
Neal Barton
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
Jacksonville’s Buckner Park pool closed for repairs
Top Stories
4 East Texas long-term care facilities receive national recognition
Top Stories
Times Square Family Dental shares the importance of dental health
UT Tyler professor earns Lifetime Contribution Award
WHAT’S COOKIN’: Poke in Da Eye shares about their award winning BBQ
Piney Woods Sanitation talks to us about safe home sanitation
Contests
KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by RV Station Tyler
KETK’s She Shed Giveaway powered by Doran Mechanical
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Report Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
DIRECTV/AT&T Customers
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
TISD educators address confusion around Head Start at forum
LIVE NOW: TISD educators address confusion around Head Start at forum
News
Posted:
Jul 18, 2019 / 05:55 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 18, 2019 / 05:50 PM CDT
no iframe support!
Trending Right Now
LIVE NOW: TISD educators address confusion around Head Start at forum
Big weather changes arrive beginning next week
American warship destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz
Lawyer: El Chapo was whisked away within hours of sentencing
Aunt of dead Dallas 1-year-old arrested for child endangerment
KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical
KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station
Community Calendar
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC