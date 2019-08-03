Little Bites chocolate chip cookies recalled for plastic pieces in packaging

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies (5 pack Mini Chocolate Chip variety) are being recalled by the manufacturer due to the potential presence of visible, blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch.

A notice on the FDA website says the pieces – which are not baked into the cookies but are in the packaging – pose a possible choking hazard.

The cookies are sold at Walmart, Target, Publix, and other retailers across the country.

The product being recalled has “Best By” date, UPC and Lot code and was distributed in the states listed below. The Best By Date can be found on the top of the box, the Lot Code is to the left of the top of the box underneath the price/lb. The UPC Code can be found in the lower right hand corner on the back of the box.

Product Name/Description Best By Dates UPC Code Lot Code States Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies (5pk) August 31, 2019 & September 7, 2019 7203002378 1350 AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, VA, VT, WI, WV

The company announced the recall after receiving customer reports of visible, blue plastic pieces found on or packaged with the cookies. There are no reports of injury to date.

All Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies are being removed from store shelves. No other Entenmann’s products are affected.

Customers who have purchased the cookies should not consume the product and can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact our Consumer Relations group at 1-800-984-0989 24 hours a day, seven days a week.