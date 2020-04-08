LIST: Access to online and drive-in Easter Sunday church services in East Texas

Wooden Easter eggs sit in a box at the White House waiting to be delivered to organizations in the area Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Washington. With the annual White House Easter Egg Roll canceled due to concerns about large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, first lady Melania Trump is giving 25,000 commemorative Easter eggs to area children’s hospitals, federal agencies, aid groups and grocery store chains. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With Easter Sunday hopping around the corner, several churches in the East Texas area have adapted the way they celebrate this religious holiday. Below, you can find a list of churches who will be doing their services either on their websites, Facebook pages, YouTube accounts, or churches who will be holding Drive-In services.

STREAMING FROM WEBSITE

Smith County

Gregg County

Angelina County

Denman Avenue Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m., Lufkin

STREAMING FROM FACEBOOK PAGE

Smith County

Gregg County

Rusk County

Cherokee County

Houston County

Trinity County

First United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m, Trinity

Wood County

First Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m., Quitman

Camp County

First United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m., Pittsburg

Franklin County

MVT Oasis Fellowship at 10:00 a.m., Mt. Vernon

San Augustine County

Liberty Hill Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m., San Augustine

Sabine County

Fairdale Baptist Church, Hemphill

STREAMING FROM YOUTUBE

Nacogdoches County

Grace Bible Church at 9:00 a.m., Nacogdoches

Harrison County

First Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m., Hallsville

DRIVE-IN SERVICE

Rusk County

Upshur County

Latch Missionary Baptist Church at 6:50 a.m., Gilmer

If you would like your church to be added to the list we currently have running, then please head to the REPORT IT section of our website and include the name and county of your church as well as the time and location of where to access the Easter Sunday sermon.