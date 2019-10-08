Lindale to host annual ‘CountryFest’ on Saturday with local vendors, food, and activities

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual CountryFest on Blackberry Square featuring community organizations, arts and crafts, games, food, and live entertainment.

The event has been held in downtown Lindale since 1984 adding a variety of family-friendly activities for the expanding crowds.

It begins with the Altra Federal Credit Union Harvest Hustle 5K scheduled at 8:30 a.m., with proceeds benefiting David Powell Food Pantry, LISD Education Foundation, Lindale Fire Department, and Lillie Russell Memorial Library.

After the 5K, the HAWL Kiwanis silent auction opens followed by the live auction. During the same time, the Crossroads Classic Car Show will preview