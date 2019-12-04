Lindale PD, Smith County authorities involved in manhunt

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Lindale police and various Smith County law enforcement agencies are involved in a manhunt in the area surrounding CR 499 and CR 431.

LPD says on its Facebook page that the agencies are seeking a subject wanted by multiple agencies.

LPD has identified the man as Thomas Sweet, 28, of Winona. He is wanted by at least three different law enforcement agencies outside of Smith County, and is reported to be the subject of an investigation in Smith County.

Sweet is a white male, described in judicial records as 5’11” and 160 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities say he might be wearing sweats.

Authorities warn residents in the area to be cautious.

Anyone with any information about Sweet’s whereabouts is urged to call local authorities.

Agencies assisting LPD in the search include the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Precinct 5 constable, and the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.