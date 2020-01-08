Lindale Fire Department responding to house fire

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Fire Department is responding to a blaze reported at the 11500 block of CR 161 in Lindale.
There have been no reports of injuries.
KETK has a crew headed to the scene and will update with information.
by: Mintie BettsPosted: / Updated:
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Fire Department is responding to a blaze reported at the 11500 block of CR 161 in Lindale.
There have been no reports of injuries.
KETK has a crew headed to the scene and will update with information.