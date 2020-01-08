Lindale Fire Department responding to house fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The Lindale Fire Department is responding to a blaze reported at the 11500 block of CR 161 in Lindale.

There have been no reports of injuries.

KETK has a crew headed to the scene and will update with information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories