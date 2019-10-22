Lifelong Astros fans gear up for Game 1 of 2019 World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (Nexstar) — Mike Wark has followed the Houston Astros since the time they were named the Houston Colt .45s.

“I’ve been a fan of baseball all my life,” he said. “I’ve been through the good times and bad times. The good times are here again.”

The Washington Nationals are making their first World Series appearance and the Houston Astros are vying for their second title in three seasons.

“The biggest challenge is we haven’t faced them in a long time, but they haven’t faced us in a long time too, so it’s going to be interesting,” Astros 2B Jose Altuve said. That’s why World Series is always good.”

Game one begins Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Lifelong Astros fans like Wark have their eye on another World Series Championship for their Texas hometown team.

“I hope we win,” he said. “It’d be nice to be a sweep, but I don’t think it’s going to be a sweep. Five to six games and we should come out ahead.”

Wark participated in the opening ceremonies during the 2017 World Series.

“I got to hold the flag for that year and am going to hold it for this year,” he said.

Mike Wark helped hold the flag during the 2017 World Series. (Courtesy: Mike Wark)

Mark Salais, another lifelong fan, bought his daughter a sweater from the team store Monday evening.

“I think this team right now is just the greatest collection of athletes and people that we’ve ever had on any sports team in Houston,” Salais said. “I see them having fun. Baseball is fun.”

Salais, who played baseball growing up and coaches Little League players, wants fans to feel the joy and happiness that come from the sport. There are life lessons to take away from the games, too, he added.

“Always just give an effort,” he said. “Give your best effort. Baseball is a game of failure and you fail more than you succeed. Overcoming that, playing one pitch at a time, just enjoying it and not getting frustrated because you make a mistake or strikeout. You’re going to have another shot. It’s like life. You always have another shot.”

Game two will be on Wednesday and the series heads to Washington after that.