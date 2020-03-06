Life-long friends celebrate 101st, 102nd, 103rd birthdays together

News

by: Curtis Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some life long friends celebrated their birthdays together today over at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center with a celebration their 101st, 102nd and 103rd birthdays!

They’re celebrating at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare as two residents along with a life long friend recently turned 101-, 102- and 103-years-old.

Marie Johnson recently turned 101, Mary Hunter turned 102 and Clemmie Felder turned 103 in February.

When all three were asked about the secret to such a long life, their answer?

“There’s no secret what God can do.”

