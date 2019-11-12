LEGIONNAIRES’ DISEASE: One death in East Texas so far, cases on the rise across the United States

The number of Leggionaires’ Disease cases have been steadily increasing since 2000 in the United States.

CDC

The illness is caused by inhaling the mist or vapor of bacteria-infected water.

Ruben Gutierrez, by all accounts, was a community man. He was heavily involved in politics in East Texas and he was a retired correctional officer.

He once shared a story with friend, Michael Tolbert, about when the facility he was working in lost power.

“I believe it’s a testament to his personality, to the respect that those around him had for him, anybody else would not have been safe in that situation, but because they respected him, he didn’t have any problems,” said Tolbert.

Gutierrez is the first death related to the Legionnaires outbreak right here in East Texas.

“In the last month, we’ve had seven confirmed cases and five suspected cases of Legionnaires Disease,” said George Roberts, CEO of NET Health.

According to NET Health, the illness has been traced back to the East Texas State Fair. Similarly to the massive outbreak in North Carolina in early October, which has been linked to a hot tub display at the fair.

“There definitely has been an uptick over the last 10 years in the number of cases despite all the attention that this disease is starting to get and all the so-called steps that are being regulated and discussed to keep the number of cases down,” said New York lawyer, Tom Bernier.

He is worried a complete clearing of the disease will be tough to accomplish.

“There are some profoundly injured people as a result of contracting Legionnaires Disease and I think they’re going to continue for quite a while, it’s a very difficult bug to control and to get rid of,” said Bernier.

The investigation to get to the bottom of what exactly caused the outbreak here in East Texas continues.

In the meantime, the celebration services for Gutierrez have been planned for 2 p.m. on Thursday at Cedar Street United Methodist Church in Tyler.