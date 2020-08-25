League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County honors Nancy Crawford

by: Danica Sauter

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County is honoring local leader, Nancy Crawford, Executive Director of the Literacy Council of Tyler, with an annual Making Democracy Award.

The League of Women Voters Annual Women’s Equality Day event, will take place on Friday at 6 p.m. via Facebook live.

The award honors a community member who has been a leader and actively engaged in hands-on work to keep Smith County a strong and vibrant place to live.

This year the event will celebrate 100 years of votes for women. Dee Pendleton, President, of Tyler Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will present “Lifting as We Climb – Why We Vote” which sheds light on the pivotal role that African American Women played in the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The League of Women Voters is made up of volunteers who do hands-on work that creates lasting change in the community.

To learn more about League of Women Voters, visit lwvtyler.org

