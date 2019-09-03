Lawyer pleads guilty to beating colleague with Lysol can

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KETK) – A Kentucky attorney has pled guilty to assault for beating a fellow lawyer bloody with a Lyson can, according to an AP report.

James Moore was eating in the city’s Hall of Justice back in July when he suddenly felt “a thud” on his scalp.

He was attacked by Lindset Scott, who says that Moore bullies him. Scott’s attorney, Shaun Wimberly Sr., says Moore bullies Scott. Wimberly says Scott’s plea can help avoid a lawsuit.

Scott is a Marine was previously convicted of raping and trying to kill another Marine’s wife back in the 1980s.

His conviction was expunged from his record due to racial bias and he was exonerated.