LAUNDRY ALERT: Why Tyler residents should check their water starting October 21

Starting October 21st, Tyler Water Utilities will change their disinfecting process for 29 days.

“Well, we’re going to be doing a free-chlorine conversion, which is an annual preventative maintenance measure that we do that really improves the overall water quality in the distribution system,” said Kate Dietz with Tyler Water Utilities.

People on home dialysis typically have machines equipped with a type of filter that protects them from unclean water, but they should be extra cautious during the process.

“We just ask that dialysis patients verify with their doctor, their medical supplier, that that component they have to remove the chlorine or chloramine will work with both,” said Dietz.

While the water is safe to drink, some folks could experience an odd taste or smell. City officials say the water will return to normal if left in a container for a short period of time.

And when it comes to laundry, before you turn on the wash, make sure that you flip on the faucet.

“There might be iron particles in the water, again, this is a possibility it does happen, it may happen, and it may not happen,” said Dietz. “If they check just to make sure that they don’t have a lot of the little particles coming out. It’s possible that the iron could stain their clothing.”

They say just simply running your water for 10-15 minutes could flush out the iron particles and save your favorite article of clothing.

They also say it won’t be uncommon for residents to see open fire hydrants, since flushing the system is a big part of the process.