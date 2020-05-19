LAUNCH LOCAL: Lindale Chambers starts program to boost economy

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) The Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce knows that businesses have been struggling, so they’ve started a program in order to help.

The board of directors approved a new $5,000 gift card program to help their members.

From now until June 10, the chamber is hosting a “shop local campaign” and you can participate.

All you have to do is purchase a gift card from a locally ownned business that is a member of the Lindale Chamber.

Then, the chamber will purchase one from the same place for the same amount.

RULES

Gift Cards can be purchased by anyone in the community, not just Chamber Members. We feel like we are stronger together.

Gift cards purchases must be from small locally owned businesses that are members of the Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce (www.lindalechamber.org) for full list

Gift cards purchased must be $10-$200

The Lindale Chamber will match up to $200 per business with a total contribution of $5,000

Valid on Gift Cards purchased between May 1, 2020- June 10, 2020

For proof of purchase please bring receipt to Lindale Chamber Office during office and office staff will stamp the receipt and record the purchase. Anyone who participates will be entered into a drawing for the gift cards the chamber is purchasing. If you are practiciing social distancing, please email receipt to callahan.black@lindalechamber.org

Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce & Shop Lindale Pages will be updated daily with amounts contributed to each business.

The Chamber will be giving the gift cards they purchase away in the community through drawings, to volunteers, during events, and many more activities.

If you have any questions, contact the Lindale Chamber of Commerce.