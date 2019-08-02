Last week to plant certain types of fall produce

Fall is just a few months away, and experts say certain types of produce should be planted during the beginning of August.

According to Texas A&M’s Agrilife extension, East Texas is in zone three of the Texas gardening zones, meaning the average minimum temperature is 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

In this area, peppers, pumpkins and tomatoes pumpkins should be planted this week to avoid being killed by frost in November.

The deadline is also near for beans, peas, corn, cucumbers and squash.

But, planting in the summer to beat the first frost does take hard work from gardeners.

The hot and dry summer can prevent plants from growing.

“Things you want to get in this year to get a fall crop out of, you’re going to want to get them in the ground now,” says James Wilhite of Wilhite Landscaping. “I like to use a little bamboo steak with some burlap over it to give them a little shade to get established that, once you do that, you can take it off and they’ll do fine.”

The first frost comes around November 15, and can kill produce that hasn’t been harvested yet.