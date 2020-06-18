Las Vegas resorts offering $10 hotel rooms, other deals in attempt to bring back tourists

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2018, file photo shows the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A former beauty salon director who went public about sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn is suing Wynn Resorts and executives, alleging they invaded his privacy and spied on him at his next job in a bid to undercut his accounts. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS (KETK/KLAS) – The coronavirus pandemic has nearly brought the tourism industry to its knees and as reopenings continue across the country, some resorts are turning to lucrative deals to attract customers back.

At Caesars Entertainment properties, deals as low as $10 for a room have been reported at some resorts. That’s a deal offered to “Diamond” status customers.

Other hotels, such as MGM Grand, has rooms for $39. This is just the base rate of the room and will likely not be your final bill total.

For some, the opportunity to stay at the best hotels could be the attraction. Rooms are available and competition will keep the prices down as long demand is down. Players who come in on weekend trips from Los Angeles might find that they can stay at the Bellagio, Wynn or Caesars for the same price they are used to paying at other resorts.

The best deals are found through player’s clubs, which allow casinos to track play levels and reward players. Casinos maintain mailing lists and will notify players of available deals, often with monthly coupons or emails.