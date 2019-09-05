Lane closures coming to SL 224 in Nacogdoches due to roadwork

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Work is scheduled to begin Monday on SL 224 in Nacogdoches that will include daily lane closures.

TxDOT crews will begin applying an asphalt overlay to SL 224 beginning at the intersection of FM 2609/Appleby Sand Road and continue working toward US 59. Work zones are scheduled to be set beginning at 8:30 a.m. each morning in order to accommodate school traffic. Work is expected to continue throughout the week.

Motorists are urged to reduce speed and stay alert for workers and moving equipment through and near the work zone. Obey all traffic control and prepare for possible delays during peak travel hours.

For more information regarding closures and road conditions statewide, visit drivetexas.org. For more information on Lufkin District projects, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or (936) 633-4395.