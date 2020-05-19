Lake Jacksonville, city parks to re-open

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) The City of Jacksonville is re-opening Lake Jacksonville and city parks in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Everything will go back to normal. Swimming and fishing tournaments, along with the beaches will open back up.

Lake Jacksonville campgrounds will be open starting Friday, May 22.

An opening date for the Buckner Park swimming pool has yet to be determined. City officials will be evaluating the State’s guidelines for reopening before making that decision.

The Nichols Green Park splash pad will open Friday, May 22nd at 7 a.m.

State guidance allows sports for youth to start back at practice on June 1 and games on June 15. The City has been in constant communication with the baseball and softball association working together to allow youth sports to begin their season if the association chooses to.

With the decision to open these parks, the City asks all users to be vigilant about the COVID-19 threat, and to continue practicing social distancing when in public.