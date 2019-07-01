Korean War veterans share their thoughts on President Trump’s visit to North Korea

President Trump has made a historical visit to North Korea.

This comes nearly 66 years after the signing of the Korean War Armistice which put a stop to the fighting.

Now some East Texas veterans who served during and after the war are reacting to the president’s visit.

Almost 70 years ago the united states entered a brutal, nasty war with North Korea, a war many seem to have forgotten.

But for one East Texan, it’s something he will never forget.

“We got there on a Sunday morning and Sunday evening we was going to fight,” said Vert Boins, who served in Korea 1950-1952. “It was so short of men they needed us to start fighting then.”

Though the shooting stopped in 1953 with the signing of the armistice, the war never ended.

The now 91 year old veteran saw troops head over to Korea for the next six decades ready should North Korea advance south.

“South Korea was still wanting some of us over there to help protect them from North Korea,” said Boins.

That’s how it would be for the next 65 years, but recently something unexpected happened that no one ever thought would.

President Trump made a surprise visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), and crossed over into North Korea, becoming the first US president to do so.

But those who put in their time over there say nothing has changed.

“I think it’s a whole lot of show,” said Clarence Thigpen, Retired Army veteran. “I don’t think you can trust (Kim Jong Un), I just don’t think he can be trusted.”

Thigpen was station at the Pusan Perimeter from 1955 to 1958.

He was among the first generation to be stationed there after the armistice.

He worked in artillery, and like his successors for decades to come, occasionally had to be ready for a fight.

“Whenever we thought he was going to start firing towards the south we turned the guns and we got ready,” said Thigpen. “A man like that you just cannot trust.”

Mr. Boins says he saw little need for the meeting to even happen.

“Since they had stopped fighting just let South Korea be like they were and let North Korea be like they were,” he said.

The 66th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice will be July 27th.