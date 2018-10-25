BREAKING NEWS

News

Kindergarten students gave a longtime custodian the best birthday present

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 05:36 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 05:36 PM CDT

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. - A heartwarming present from kindergarten students earlier this week has quickly gone viral. A class at Hickerson Elementary School in Tullahoma, Tennessee wanted to wish their favorite custodian, James Anthony, a very happy birthday.

However, Anthony is deaf. So the children learned how to sign the "Happy Birthday" song. On Tuesday, the school posted the heartwarming video online.

Anthony was immediately overcome with emotion and dozens of former students commented their own favorite memories of him.

Anthony has been working for more than 20 years in the Coffee County School System.  

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App