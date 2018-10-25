Kindergarten students gave a longtime custodian the best birthday present

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. - A heartwarming present from kindergarten students earlier this week has quickly gone viral. A class at Hickerson Elementary School in Tullahoma, Tennessee wanted to wish their favorite custodian, James Anthony, a very happy birthday.

However, Anthony is deaf. So the children learned how to sign the "Happy Birthday" song. On Tuesday, the school posted the heartwarming video online.

Our Kindergarten classes learned how to sign Happy Birthday for Mr. James' birthday today. He was so surprised! 💛🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/OXQ3gDnpbh — Hickerson Elementary (@HickersonSchool) October 23, 2018

Anthony was immediately overcome with emotion and dozens of former students commented their own favorite memories of him.

Anthony has been working for more than 20 years in the Coffee County School System.