Kilgore police seeking woman on injury to a child, probation violation charges

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore police are asking for the public’s help in seraching for a woman wanted on multiple charges.

Police say Jessica Renee Goodloe, 34, is wanted for felony injury to a child causing bodily injury and probation violations for DWI 2nd offense and DWLI with previous conviction.

Goodloe is a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’04”, 150 pounds. She has multiple visible tattoos on both of her arms and hands.

Police say they have contacted friends and family members, but Goodloe has refused to cooperate with law enforcement. Authorities suspect she may either be hiding in the Kilgore area or with family in Trinity.

KPD released photos highlighting her visible tattoos.







Anyone with information about Goodloe’s whereabouts is urged to contact Kilgore PD at 903-983-1559.