Kilgore police asking for help in finding missing man

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a missing person.

Francisco Venegas, 30, was last seen early Friday morning, at about 1:56 a.m., when he walked out of a local emergency room.

He is a Hispanic male with shoulder length hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray flower camouflage shirt.

Venegas is believed to have physical and mental ailments that may put him in danger.

Anyone who has information about Venegas or his location is urged to contact Detective Tim Dukes at 903-218-6904, or by e-mail at Charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com.

You may also contact the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+yourtip. Again refer to case 1906-1871.