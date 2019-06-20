Kilgore PD seeking help identifying vehicle in connection with hit and run

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the owner of this vehicle for questioning in an ongoing hit and run investigation.

The vehicle appears to be a 2012-2013 GMC white 4-door pickup. The front headlights are tinted as well as the windows in the truck. It has a large brown tool box or gang box in the back with several stickers on it.

Anyone with any information about this vehicle is urged to contact Detective Tim Dukes at (03-218-6904, or by e-mail at Charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference case #1906-0829.

You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+yourtip. Again refer to case #1906-0829.