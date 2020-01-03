Kilgore PD seeking help identifying suspects in Walmart theft

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying five people in connection to a recent theft from Walmart.

According to footage from security camera video, one suspect was wearing plaid pajama pants and a Tommy Hilfiger hoodie. A second was wearing a white and black jacket. The third suspect was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and a beanie. The fourth was wearing a red jacket with white stripes and blue jeans, and the fifth wore a black Puma shirt under a black hoodie.

The five left in a white Infiniti SUV with an out-of-state license plate.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Trevor Gesik at 903 218 6906 or by email at trevor.gesik@cityofkilgore.com.

You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip.

Refer to KPD Incident #1912-1151.