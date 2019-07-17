1  of  2
Kilgore PD seeking help identifying 2 theft suspects

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a theft.

Police say they are seeking the two individuals pictured, a white female wearing a black shirt and a white male subject in a blue shirt with red and white stripes.

Anyone with information about either of the subjects is urged to contact Detective BJ Burns at 903-218-6906 brandon.burns@cityofkilgore.com.

You may also contact Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incident #1907-0146.

