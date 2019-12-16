Kilgore PD searching for men wanted for home invasion, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Two men are wanted for a home invasion on Sunday and they are considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

They are identified as Jaylen Marcel Reese, 18, and Ajailion Shequan McFarland, 17, Kilgore PD said in a Facebook post that if found, no one from the public should approach them.

If you have information, please contact Detectives Andre Phillips or Joshua Sims at 903 218 6907 or by email at Andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com.

You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903 236 STOP or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incident #1912-0865.